A gem of a stone cottage

This three-bedroom, two-bath beautifully maintained home is nestled on Lake Mohawk’s most desirable street.

Stunning curbside appeal occurs day and night with foundation lighting that highlights the timeless stone exterior.

The open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors accent the listing’s charm.

A first-floor primary bedroom offers comfort and convenience. Two additional bedrooms are on the second level.

You’ll be amazed with the sweeping lake views in all seasons.

Modern living is evident as the home is a Control 4 Smart home with such benefits as surround sound, an irrigation system, climate control, specialized lighting and a security system.

If you desire a charming technologically sound home, the stone cottage welcomes you.