A Lake Mohawk original

Built in 1938, this original Arthur Crane style home features three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. It also features stunning seasonal lake views and has a stellar location near the beaches, clubhouse and local dining establishments.

Inside, the kitchen and main bathroom have both been beautifully updated. There are vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout and a stunning stone fireplace attractively anchors the living space. The versatile loft enhances the home and can serve as a guest bedroom, home office or private retreat.

The walk-out basement already provides a workroom, laundry room and storage but has future potential as flexible living space or a recreation room.

Outside, you’ll enjoy a terraced yard and the property possesses three parking spaces, a premium in the Lake Mohawk community.

Vacation where you live in this tranquil lake community. There is certainly plenty to do in Sparta and Lake Mohawk.