A stunning lakefront colonial

Nestled on 5.4 acres, this four bedroom, five bath home offers luxurious living with breathtaking views from almost every room. With hardwood floors throughout, the home boasts two primary suites with built-in cabinetry. The larger suite highlights tray ceilings and a spa-like bathroom with a jetted tub and a power spray shower.

The chef’s kitchen is a dream with a Viking stove, newer fridge and stainless steel appliances.

Relax in the grand family room complete with cozy wood burning fireplace.

The walk-out basement will impress with additional space as an exercise room, bedroom with full bath, sauna and the potential for an in-law suite.

Outdoors features a fenced-in yard, private dock and beautifully lit exterior.

This gorgeous home should be at the top of your wish list as it combines elegance, comfort and the beauty of lakefront living.