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An exquisite lakefront estate

Sparta /
| 20 Mar 2026 | 03:54
    An exquisite lakefront estate
    An exquisite lakefront estate
    An exquisite lakefront estate
    An exquisite lakefront estate
    An exquisite lakefront estate
    An exquisite lakefront estate
    An exquisite lakefront estate
    An exquisite lakefront estate
    An exquisite lakefront estate
    An exquisite lakefront estate

This estate-like masterpiece on almost one acre is packed with timeless design and quality. It’s truly a rare opportunity to own this luxury premier residence on a private island.

On a sweeping lawn, this home delivers top-notch lake living with superior privacy with a resort style pool, cabana and a new boathouse offering direct access to the lake.

Inside five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms offer luxurious space for all your guests. A new gourmet kitchen with French doors lead to an outdoor cooking station.

The second floor primary suite is a dream with a walk-in closet, full bath, stone fireplace and a cozy sitting room with a covered porch to enjoy the lake views. A spacious second floor office wing has a private bath and a separate entrance providing a comfortable work environment.

You and your guests will be thrilled by a unique bar room. The finished basement houses a full bath with a steam room, an exercise room and wine storage.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 20 Island Trl., Sparta, NJ
Price: $3,800,000
Taxes: $56,149
Agent: Deirdre Good, Weichert Realtors
Agent’s Cell: 973-713-4056