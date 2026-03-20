An exquisite lakefront estate

This estate-like masterpiece on almost one acre is packed with timeless design and quality. It’s truly a rare opportunity to own this luxury premier residence on a private island.

On a sweeping lawn, this home delivers top-notch lake living with superior privacy with a resort style pool, cabana and a new boathouse offering direct access to the lake.

Inside five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms offer luxurious space for all your guests. A new gourmet kitchen with French doors lead to an outdoor cooking station.

The second floor primary suite is a dream with a walk-in closet, full bath, stone fireplace and a cozy sitting room with a covered porch to enjoy the lake views. A spacious second floor office wing has a private bath and a separate entrance providing a comfortable work environment.

You and your guests will be thrilled by a unique bar room. The finished basement houses a full bath with a steam room, an exercise room and wine storage.