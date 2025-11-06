x
Charm in every corner

Lake Mohawk /
| 06 Nov 2025 | 03:26
Splendidly expanded ranch designed for ultimate comfort, this five bedroom, four bathroom home exudes luxury. The main level shines with a totally updated kitchen with a lovely garden window, a sundrenched formal living room with a woodburning fireplace. A massive great room features soaring ceilings, while an impressive dining room displays a wall of windows.

This amazing listing boasts two luxury primary suites including a second floor retreat with a private deck and a cozy sitting room. Additional bedrooms, one with a private bath and two connected by a Jack and Jill bath offer flexible living ideal for multi generations.

Come summer, you’ll be set to enjoy your backyard oasis complete with a built-in pool, cabana with electricity and a castle style playhouse.

A full basement and a one car garage offer tons of storage.

Welcome home to the best Lake Mohawk has to indulge you with.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 155 Glenside Trl., Sparta, NJ
Price: $725,000
Taxes: $15,871
Agent: Karen Glowacki, BHHS Gross and Jansen Realtors
Agent’s Cell: 973-222-6273