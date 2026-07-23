Askin & Hooker offers free legal documents for Sussex County graduates

Askin & Hooker LLC has launched its annual Guard Your Grad program, offering eligible Sussex County high school graduates two essential legal documents at no cost.

The program provides a health care proxy and a durable power of attorney to help families prepare for the legal changes that take effect when a student turns 18.

Once an individual reaches adulthood, parents generally no longer have the legal authority to access medical information or make health care or financial decisions on behalf of their child if the child becomes incapacitated.

The Guard Your Grad program provides professionally prepared legal documents that allow graduates to designate trusted individuals to make medical and financial decisions on their behalf if necessary.

”Our goal is to help families understand an important but often unnoticed legal milestone,” attorney Bill Askin said. “These documents provide peace of mind for both graduates and parents as they begin the next chapter.”

Appointments are available during July and August during regular business hours.

Eligible graduates and their families can learn more or schedule an appointment through the firm’s Guard Your Grad program.