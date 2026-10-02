Beautiful lakefront retreat

Designed for relaxing weekends, memorable summers or year round enjoyment, this four-bedroom, four-bath exceptional colonial home blends character and incredible lake views.

Completely refreshed in 2025, you’ll marvel at the exposed beams, custom designed kitchen and custom cabinetry. The kitchen also boasts new appliances and a convenient microwave drawer.

The show stopping primary suite overlooking Upper Lake Mohawk has custom-installed bookshelves, a rolling ladder, a walk-in closet and a luxurious ensuite bath.

Charming, relaxing and definitely a wonderful sanctuary.

Upgrades galore like new landscaping and driveway replacement in 2025, new Trex covered front porch, bathrooms renovated in 2024 and central air and furnace replaced in 2018 will truly impress the new home buyer.

A new dock was installed in 2020 puts lakefront recreation right outside the door.

Schedule a look at this gorgeous home, you’ll be glad you did.