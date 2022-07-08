CENTURY 21 Geba Realty’s Jennifer Weekley earns Masters Ruby Award

CENTURY 21 Geba Realty recently announced that Jennifer Weekley, a sales affiliate with the office, was recognized as a top-producer nationwide, winning her the coveted 2021 CENTURY 21 Masters Ruby Award.

Ruby-level status is awarded to a C21 sales affiliate who has met minimum sales production of $149,000, or has 31 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. The sales affiliate also receives a trophy and a personal invitation to attend the annual CENTURY 21 Top Agent Retreat.

“Jennifer places her real estate wisdom and passion for life into her everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives,” said Donna Geba, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Geba Realty. “Jennifer is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Sussex County community and a contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 Geba Realty and the CENTURY 21 system as a whole.”

“It is truly an honor to receive the Masters Ruby Award and be recognized among such talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals,” said Weekley.

“The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Jennifer Weekley who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. “So as we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice.”

CENTURY 21 Geba Realty is a full-service brokerage located at 23 Main Street, Sparta, and specializing in residential, commercial, farm and ranch, and lakefront properties.