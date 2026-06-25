Dream home awaits

The perfect dream home has two bedrooms and two full baths and is located in Sparta in a super fantastic neighborhood.

The open layout maximizes space and natural light.

The amazing galley kitchen boasts an electric cooktop stove, wall oven, over the top microwave, tile flooring and granite counters.

The versatile basement is perfect as extra storage or future possibilities as a home gym or home office or entertainment space.

Outside, you’ll enjoy the privacy fence, deck, patio, garage and the carefully landscaped almost half acre. Truthfully a serene atmosphere where all four seasons can be appreciated.

This is a wonderful opportunity to own a charming ranch home in the vibrant town of Sparta.