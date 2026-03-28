Fabulous lakefront home in Lake Mohawk

Stunningly providing four bedrooms and three full baths plus two and a half baths, this lakefront home is the epitome of three levels of stylish living.

It is complete with breathtaking views from most rooms. Well- maintained with some of the most gorgeous sunsets you have ever experienced. Can you imagine the fireworks views for America’s upcoming 250th birthday. Perfection!

You’ll love the updated kitchen with the most unique and stylish cabinetry, hardwood floors and deck overlooking the water and sandy shoreline.

This listing could be your own personal dream come true with a dock and lovely yard.

Close to all that the versatile town of Sparta has to offer.