First-rate lake location with flare

Welcome to a wonderful home in the Lake Mohawk section of Sparta. This stunner of a home was renovated in 2022 and includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half new baths, plus a one-car garage and full unfinished basement. That’s not all. A new natural gas heater, hot water and kitchen with farm sink, plus 42-inch cabinets with quartz cabinets makes this home a winner. Discriminating buyers can’t help but notice this open concept design plus three new baths. It’s as if everything has been done with you in mind. Hand-hewn beams, covered porches and an exciting open design creates the perfect lake-style home with style and charm.

You will have your dream home and feel like this beautiful property is right out of a magazine — the 24-x-22-foot great room with fireplace, dramatic beams and newly refinished hardwood flooring on the first floor is absolutely stunning. There’s an incredible outside space with two covered porches and seasonal views. The master suite makes an incredible impression with a skylight and new master bath. New electric service is just another reason you can move into this house worry free. Take note of the professionally stained exterior: June 2022.

This home has a desirable location on a quiet dead-end street. Walk to the beach. If you’ve been on the hunt for a while, looking for something special, you have found it because this home is a treasure, one of a kind. It blends sophisticated design elements with casual comfort. It’s in Lake Mohawk — NJ’s best kept secret, with power boats, kayaking, country club outdoor dining, walking paths, playgrounds, tiki bar with music, beaches. This home is more than a home. It’s a lifestyle you will want to enjoy forever. The original owners have kept this home well maintained and the pride of ownership is evident with every detail. If you’re ready to make a change and take your life to the next level, contact Maria Beardmore for an appointment by calling 973-222-0621. You can also tour this home online by visiting 378SpringbrookTr.com.