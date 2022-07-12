Lush lakeside living with plenty of extras

A stunner of a home packing an incredible punch with mountain views and everything you could ask in beautiful Sparta. This incredible custom curved California ranch is perched perfectly upon Briar Ridge, Lake Mohawk’s premiere view home location! Breathtaking 180-degree views of Lake Mohawk allow for a truly spectacular bird’s eye view of the eastern shoreline, golf club and Byram Cove.

Entertain guests on the sprawling bluestone patio surrounded by lush plantings and garden beds all bordered by a fabulous natural stone wall, while gazing at the red tail hawks soaring at or below eye level! Inside you’ll find a spacious open floor plan with massive picture frame windows on the curved easterly facing wall, allowing for grandiose views of the lake from the main living area. A spacious master bedroom, with a full bathroom ensuite and comfy window seat/bench at the north end of the home, features separation from the two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom on the southern side of the home.

This home features three bedrooms, two full baths, plus a two-car attached garage set on over half an acre of land with natural gas heat. You can easily check off all of the must-haves on your list and enjoy life in this beautiful community. A finished walkout basement allows for plenty of additional storage and living space. High ceilings, an underground lawn sprinkler and storage shed are among the extras. The lower level of this fantastic home features a family room, an office and ample storage space.

This is an amazing opportunity to take in the million-dollar views of Lake Mohawk without the million-dollar price tag! If you’re ready to make this lovely home yours, contact Christine Tremain at 973-729-2700 and get ready to live in luxury!