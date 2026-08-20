Garden Grove Preschool earns Grow NJ Kids accreditation

Garden Grove Preschool in Sparta has earned accreditation through Grow NJ Kids, recognizing the center’s commitment to early childhood education as it begins its fifth year serving local families.

Grow NJ Kids is New Jersey’s voluntary quality rating and improvement system for early care and education programs. Accreditation recognizes programs that meet standards above state requirements in areas including teacher training and qualifications, learning environments, family engagement, curriculum and continuous improvement.

Garden Grove’s accreditation process included classroom observations, documentation reviews and development of an improvement plan.

“We’re proud to have achieved Grow NJ Kids accreditation,” said Julie Kimble, director of Garden Grove. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our teachers and staff and our commitment to giving our precious children, ages 3 months to 5 years, a safe and stimulating place to learn and grow as they climb the developmental ladder.”

Garden Grove owner Chrissy Webber has a personal connection to the preschool. She attended preschool at the school in the 1980s and later pursued a career as a clinical social worker focused on helping children heal from trauma.

In early 2021, Webber decided to expand her private practice and rebuild the preschool she had attended. Over the past five years, she has developed a child-centered program focused on play-based learning, social-emotional development and school readiness.

The center offers small classes, high staff-to-student ratios, two playgrounds, special education training for teachers and a hands-on, developmentally appropriate curriculum based on the Creative Curriculum. Extended-day options, including before- and after-care, are available, and the school works with families to support individual student development.

Parents say the program’s approach has made a difference for their children.

Dr. Alexis Capozzoli, a Sparta pediatrician and Garden Grove parent, said the school has provided her family with a supportive and inclusive environment.

“The environment at Garden Grove is incredibly warm and community-oriented, but what truly sets it apart is the unwavering support they provide,” Capozzoli said.

The Trainor family also praised the preschool’s staff and approach, saying teachers take the time to understand each child and create an environment where children feel “safe, happy, supported, and truly at home.”

The accreditation provides families with an objective measure of program quality while also supporting professional development for staff and helping the center access resources and support for continued improvement.

To celebrate the accreditation and its fifth year, Garden Grove will host a meet-and-greet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27. Families and community members are invited to meet teachers, learn about the program and tour the campus.