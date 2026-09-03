Greene’s Beans Cafe celebrates first year under new ownership

Greene’s Beans Cafe recently celebrated its first full year under new ownership with a three-day anniversary celebration, marking a milestone the cafe team says would not be possible without the support of the local community.

Greene’s Beans Cafe is no stranger to the Spartan community. It has been a town favorite since its opening in 1997 by its previous owners David and Brian Greene.

Nearly 30 years later, new ownership called for a celebration of a new chapter.

The three-day celebration was designed as a “thank you” to the customers who have supported Greene’s beans throughout the past year, giving as many members of the Sparta community a chance to take part in the festivities.

“This anniversary really means a lot to all of us,” wrote Jenna Ryan, an administrative team member. “The past year has been filled with hard work, learning, growth, and so many great moments along the way. It’s a chance for us to look back and appreciate how far we’ve come.”

For the Greene’s Beans Cafe team, the anniversary has provided an opportunity to reflect on the changes and accomplishments the local business has made in the past year while also looking ahead to the future.

Since the change in ownership, Greene’s Beans has worked to strengthen its connections with other local businesses and organizations while becoming a gathering place for the broader community to get their go-to comfort drinks and treats daily.

One of the cafe’s most notable additions has been the “Business & Brew,” a monthly networking event that brings local business owners and professionals together to meet, exchange ideas and find opportunities to collaborate.

Business & Brew has had strong success and is a standout factor in making Greene’s Beans a little more than just a regular coffee shop.

“It’s been really exciting to see Greene’s Beans become more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee - it’s becoming a place where people can connect, build relationships, and support one another. That sense of community is something we’re really proud of,” Ryan wrote.

To start the three-day long celebration, the team had a ribbon cutting ceremony with a mocktail champagne toast outside of the cafe, where owner Kelsey Walter cut the ribbon in front of team members and customers.

Before becoming owner, Walter worked at Greene’s Beans for two decades.

Saturday was packed with activities at both the Sparta and Hackettstown locations. At the Sparta location, Lake Mohawk MMA collaborated with the cafe to teach both youth and adult self defense classes. Later on in the day there was a cake decorating class that was taught by Latte Lounge.

Additionally Greene’s Beans did a playful theme of Napoleon Dynamite menu items and brew bags pulling inspiration from their coffee bean source at Pedro farms.

Looking back, the team said the combination of events, collaborations and relationships has made the first year under new ownership a meaningful one.

“There have been so many milestones this past year that we’re really proud of,” the Greene’s Beans team said. The cafe has welcomed new customers who have become regulars while continuing to serve familiar faces who have supported Greene’s Beans throughout the years and many phases.

That mix of longtime customers and new visitors has helped shape the cafe’s transitional year and its growing presence within the community.