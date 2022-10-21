Keller Williams marks official arrival in Sussex County

The World’s largest Real Estate Company marked its official arrival to Sussex County with an “Unimaginable” Grand Opening Celebration!

Agents and staff prepared an incredible evening that hosted 400+ guests including Mayor Dave Smith & Senator Steven Oroho at their new Center Street location in Sparta along Woodport Road.

The office is located at 25 Centre St. in Sparta.

Nearly 20 local restaurants participated in the event by providing a “Taste of Sparta” for guests who also enjoyed a live DJ and drinks while children were entertained with face painting, games and of course...ice cream.

“One of the most sensational things about this company moving into a new area is the excitement of its future impact on the community. Keller Williams is committed to giving back and supporting its residents like no other,” said one of its owners Bill Boswell.

“As an agent and co-owner, I am incredibly excited to bring the most innovative real estate company on the planet to the Sparta location. Serving the community at the highest level by using every one of TODAY’s best tools is our passion, purpose, and commitment,” added co-owner Ron Aiosa.

The Sparta office now serves as the hub for Keller Williams Realty International’s Sussex County sales force, which already includes many of the area’s top agents. Their brand-new sales office includes a state-of-the-art training center with a retracting glass wall open to a collaboration area, private offices, conference rooms and The Mohawk Room; a virtual reality experience to tour Lake Mohawk and its amenities year-round.

For any additional information on Keller Williams Integrity call 973-726-0088.