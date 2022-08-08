Work and play in your Sparta oasis

Get ready to be wowed! A once in a lifetime opportunity awaits in Sparta! A private and peaceful country retreat is waiting to be snatched up with all of the land you could possibly ask for and more. This stunner of a property is the ultimate in seclusion, yet only a few minutes to major commuter routes, shopping, and historic Lake Mohawk with its quaint shops and restaurants. A huge brick ranch (over 4,100 square feet per New Jersey tax record) on 19.76 acres of land in the heart of Sparta, featuring not one, but two ponds! This oversized steel beam four-car garage leads to a finished lower level with a workshop, office, gym and more. Perfect for car enthusiasts or a hobbyist — the options are endless.

Need space for entertaining or relaxing? Look no further. A large deck spans the length of the house and is accessible from multiple rooms. A large wraparound sunporch with walls of windows allows you to really enjoy being surrounded by nature. Newly refinished kitchen cabinets with adjoining laundry room and ample storage space are among the offerings here, plus two large ensuite master bedrooms, three additional bedrooms and two full baths. Fireplaces are located in both the living room and dining room for those cozy winter nights. A walk-up attic could be finished for even more living space. There’s also a brand-new driveway. It is a rural residential zoned railroad — five-acre minimum possible sub-division subject to buyer due diligence with town.

Sparta was voted the #1 safest town in NJ with award-winning schools and a great commuter-friendly location only one hour to NYC. Contact Amy and Heidi for more information by calling 973-219-7440 and get ready to make yourself at home!