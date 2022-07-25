Sparta splendor at a reduced price!

Just reduced! Welcome home to a stunner of a ranch located on a spacious corner lot in a highly sought-after Sparta neighborhood. This gorgeous property includes four bedrooms and two full baths, plus 1.4 acres of land and a three-car attached garage. Everything you have been asking for and more is located in this quiet and private location with views galore both inside and out!

You will be amazed at how close you are to shopping and major roadways from this pristine location. A large great room with surrounding walls of windows, brick fireplace and built-in shelving are among the offerings here. Discriminating buyers can’t help but take notice of the updated eat-in kitchen with pantry, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and so much more! A to-die-for living room with crown molding and even a second fireplace. There’s also a large master bedroom and three additional bedrooms each with nice-sized closets. The extra-large partially finished basement with endless possibilities allows you even more potential for an entertaining or relaxing space. Best of all is the lovely deck overlooking an in-ground pool great for entertaining. The charming red barn, chicken coop and perennial gardens complete this backyard paradise. Two separate garages, new hot water heater and holding tank and public water are available.

Contact Karen Peer for an appointment by calling 973-726-0333, and don’t miss out on your opportunity to own this stunning home.