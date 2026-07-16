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Lake life never looked better

Lake Mohawk /
| 16 Jul 2026 | 04:11
    Lake life never looked better
    Lake life never looked better
    Lake life never looked better
    Lake life never looked better
    Lake life never looked better
    Lake life never looked better
    Lake life never looked better

Steps from Beach # 4 and positioned across from Lake Mohawk, this beautifully maintained home perfectly blends timeless character with today’s comforts. Some of those being a classic fireplace, original woodwork, updated electrical and plumbing, interior Roth oil tank and a high efficiency three zone heating system.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, there’s spacious room for all. A flexible bonus room is great as a home office, studio or guest space.

Outside, the double lot offers stunning stonework, a fenced yard, multiple entertaining areas plus room to expand.

Beautiful lake sunsets, evenings by the fire pit, swimming and boating make it the perfect summer of 2026.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 255 E. Shore Trl., Sparta, NJ
Price: $635,000
Taxes: $8,858
Agent: Jade Cicala, Coldwell Banker Realty
Agent’s Cell: 973-219-2928