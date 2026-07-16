Lake life never looked better

Steps from Beach # 4 and positioned across from Lake Mohawk, this beautifully maintained home perfectly blends timeless character with today’s comforts. Some of those being a classic fireplace, original woodwork, updated electrical and plumbing, interior Roth oil tank and a high efficiency three zone heating system.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, there’s spacious room for all. A flexible bonus room is great as a home office, studio or guest space.

Outside, the double lot offers stunning stonework, a fenced yard, multiple entertaining areas plus room to expand.

Beautiful lake sunsets, evenings by the fire pit, swimming and boating make it the perfect summer of 2026.