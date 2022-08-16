Lake Mohawk dream home sold!

Ready, set, sold! A stunner of a home in the Lake Mohawk section is going, going, gone! After only 14 days on the market, this home was placed under contract. With a view for all seasons, set on a private double lot, it’s no wonder that 247 West Shore Trail was snatched up in the blink of eye.

This home is set on a private double lot with over a half acre of land giving you a different picture every day from the living room, kitchen, sunroom or screened in gazebo overlooking the lake. This true turn key home comes completely as you see it, fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy lake-style living. A first-floor master bedroom is a wonder to behold with stall shower and tub. An eat-in kitchen with center island is the perfect place to enjoy a family-style meal at home. Beam ceilings make a great first impression. The outside entertaining space is amazing, with so many places for lounging out just waiting to be discovered including the hot tub.

The location is out of this world. Here you will be within minutes to a beach where the fun begins or pick up the bridal path and walk to town. You’re also a short boat ride to Iconic Lake Mohawk Plaza and Boardwalk where you can enjoy the many restaurants and shops this charming town has to offer!

This one may have gone fast but that doesn’t mean your own beautiful home isn’t right around the corner. Make an appointment by calling 973-729-6111 and find out how you can make the home of your dreams a reality.