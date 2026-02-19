Lake Mohawk home as bright and inviting layout

Priced right and perfectly located in the well sought after Lake Mohawk area, this home is located on a quiet street. The property blending privacy, charm and desirable lake styles home.

Offering two bedrooms and two baths, the inviting and bright layout is also highlighted by the generously sized living spaces. You’ll adore the second floor primary bedroom, truly a retreat with a private sitting room or home office.

Sparta is known for its top-rated school system and its direct commuter routes. The property is your rare opportunity to enjoy lake living, comfort and location all in one.

Welcome to Lake Mohawk, your new home and your new lifestyle.