Lake Mohawk lakefront beauty

This stunning residence combines an open floor plan and oversized windows to capture panoramic year- round lake views.

The new designer kitchen boasts amazing Bertazzoni appliances, the island showcases marble quartzite surrounded by leathered marble. And let’s not forget the black quartz sinks and custom cabinetry. Room for all with four bedrooms and three baths.

This private retreat features a Tidalift Swim Spa, a new dock, multiple stone patios, a firepit and custom grilling station.

Gorgeous inside and out, this home delivers the ultimate active lifestyle in one of Lake Mohawk’s most scenic settings.