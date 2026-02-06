Lake Mohawk mother/daughter property is exceptional

This five bedroom, three-and-a-half bath mother/daughter ranch home in the Lake Mohawk-Sparta community is truly a rare find.

Amazingly, the first-time-on-the-market since 1977, the well-maintained main residence features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, a full basement and attached garage with workshop and an updated kitchen.

The private in-law suite includes one bedroom, one bath, living and dining rooms and a full kitchen, basement and garage offering full and separate independence yet seamlessly connected.

Recent upgrades include a new roof, gutters and thermal windows.

This perfect opportunity seldom comes along, take advantage and experience this beautiful mother/daughter home for yourself.