Law firm to host seventh annual ‘Wills for Warriors’ event

Askin & Hooker LLC will host its seventh annual “Wills for Warriors” event on Nov. 11, 2025, offering free estate planning services to honor the service and sacrifice of Sussex County veterans.

The firm will provide complimentary preparation, signing and notarization of last wills and testaments for local veterans.

“Veterans have given so much to protect our freedom,” said Bill Askin, partner at Askin & Hooker. “Through Wills for Warriors, we are honored to give back by helping them safeguard what matters most — their families and legacies.”

Since its launch in 2016, the Wills for Warriors program has assisted more than 250 veterans, ensuring their wishes are protected and their loved ones are cared for. The firm continues to offer this annual event as a meaningful way to provide tangible support to the veteran community.

“Estate planning shouldn’t be stressful or costly, especially for those who have served our country,” said Todd Hooker, partner at the firm. “This Veterans Day, we aim to make it simple, free and meaningful.”

Veterans may schedule an appointment online at askinlaw.com/wills-for-warriors, by calling 973-729-7711 or by emailing contacts@askinlaw.com. Early booking is strongly recommended due to limited availability.