Luxury living in Lake Mohawk

Perched to capture spectacular views, this gorgeous residence with four bedrooms and three and a half baths, will allow you to see the panoramic views of the mountains, sparkling water vistas, the golf course and Manitou Island.

It’s the very best of the coveted Lake Mohawk lifestyle, with an open layout, high ceilings, a warming stone fireplace, built-in generator and hot tub.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen boasts a La Cornue range and upscale Viking appliances.

The luxurious primary suite will pamper you with a sitting area displaying dramatic views, two walk-in closets and a classic two-sided fireplace.

On over an acre of private resort style property, you’ll believe you’ve arrived in Nirvana.