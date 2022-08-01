Ready, set, home! A beautifully appointed stately Colonial home, situated on 1.6 acres of private property! It’s located on a quiet cul de sac in the Newstar Ridge section of Sparta. Here is a gorgeous home that truly has it all: four bedrooms and three full baths, including one full bath on the first floor, and a three-car attached garage on grade. You are welcomed into a two-story foyer, leading into an impressive open floor plan. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry, granite counters, a walk-in pantry and an expansive peninsula overlooking the eating area and family room. A breakfast area with walls of windows and skylight with sliders to the rear deck is one of the crowning joys of this home.

The two-story family room is enhanced with a masonry floor-to-ceiling fireplace, wet bar for entertaining, and beautiful windows. The living room includes a turret for extra space for your enjoyment. There’s a formal dining room leading into the kitchen. An office/den with full bath and laundry room completes the main level.

The second level has the primary bedroom suite with turret sitting area, private full bath, jetted tub and step-in shower. There are three additional generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. There’s also a full walk-out basement, and an expansive deck with an Adirondack-style pavilion located just off the kitchen and family room overlooking your own beautiful private forest.

Here is a stunner of a home for all seasons where you can make the most of life in the country and enjoy walks and outdoor fun around a fire pit. Contact Karin Meyer for an appointment so you can finally snatch up your own dream home. Call 973-729-2700, ext. 3979, and get ready to come home!