Marchello appointed vice president, market manager of First Hope Bank

Ronna Marchello was appointed vice president and market manager of First Hope Bank, according to a March 12 press release. In the new role, Marchello is responsible for leading the bank’s Sparta, Andover, and Hackettstown branches and supporting the surrounding communities.

Marchello joined First Hope Bank in November 2025 and brings decades of banking leadership and relationship-building expertise to her new role. In this position, she will oversee branch operations at the Sparta office and provide direct oversight to the leaders of the Hackettstown and Andover offices, drive community engagement, support local business growth, and strengthen customer relationships across the region.

Prior to joining First Hope Bank, Marchello held a variety of senior roles at Spencer Savings Bank, where she most recently served as vice president and business development officer. During her tenure there, she was responsible for cultivating new customer relationships, developing business and commercial banking solutions, and delivering personalized service to a broad range of clients. Her professional experience also includes leadership positions in branch management and business development with Investors Bank, where she successfully managed staff and supported growth in competitive markets.

With more than 35 years in the financial services industry, Marchello is known for her strategic approach, deep community ties, and dedication to helping customers and businesses thrive. Her expertise in business relationship management, staff development, and community engagement will be invaluable assets as First Hope Bank continues to expand its presence and impact in the region.

“We are delighted to welcome Ronna into this impactful role,” said Katherine Perea, senior vice president and retail banking officer of First Hope Bank. “Her extensive banking experience, her commitment to customer success, and her passion for community make her an excellent fit to lead our market teams in Sparta, Andover, and Hackettstown.”

Marchello holds educational credentials from County College of Morris and UCNJ Union College of Union County, and she has completed professional development training through Dale Carnegie, further enhancing her leadership and relationship-building skills.

In her role as vice president and market manager, Marchello will continue to build strong community partnerships and support First Hope Bank’s mission of delivering personalized financial solutions and exceptional service to individuals, families, and businesses throughout northern New Jersey.