Nisivoccia names Nick Sarinelli managing partner

Dominick J. “Nick” Sarinelli, CPA, CFE, has been named managing partner, effective Jan. 1 at Nisivoccia, an accounting, tax assurance and advisory firm.

Sarinelli succeeds Bud Jones, CPA, RMA, PSA, who has served as managing partner since 2020 and helped guide the firm through a period of continued growth.

Sarinelli brings more than 30 years of experience at Nisivoccia, serving clients across industries including technology, construction, medical services, manufacturing, professional services and other closely held businesses. His work has included tax, accounting and consulting services focused on complex financial, compliance and operational matters.

“Nick’s leadership style, institutional knowledge and commitment to both our clients and our people make him exceptionally well suited to lead Nisivoccia into its next chapter,” Jones said. “I am confident that under Nick’s leadership, the firm will continue to grow while staying true to the values that have defined us for more than 55 years.”

Firm officials said Sarinelli has played a key role in shaping operations and culture, and his appointment reflects Nisivoccia’s emphasis on continuity, internal leadership development and long-term growth.

“I am honored to step into the role of managing partner and grateful for the trust placed in me by my partners,” Sarinelli said. “Nisivoccia has always been about relationships — within our firm, with our clients and in the communities we serve.”

Sarinelli has held past leadership roles as treasurer for Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and the Roxbury Rotary Club. He currently serves as treasurer of the 200 Club of Morris County.

He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Sarinelli earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers University and holds a certified public accountant license and the certified fraud examiner designation.

Jones concluded his term having positioned the firm for long-term success while reinforcing its commitment to service, collaboration and community engagement.