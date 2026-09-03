One of a kind private retreat

Nestled in the rolling hills of Sparta on 1.75 acres, this three-bedroom, two and a half bath fully custom home was constructed using only the finest materials sourced from all around the world. Bamboo and teak flooring as well as Italian porcelain and natural stone tile, Pella windows and 8 zone radiant heated floors provide luxury and efficiency.

On the main level, the spacious open floor plan leads into a large sunroom off the kitchen and a gorgeous sunken living room with a cozy woodburning fireplace.

The second level houses generously-sized bedrooms, a full bath and an open office.

The basement features a large family room, a half bath and laundry area.

Owned solar panels and a whole house generator reaffirm efficiency and peace of mind.

Your dream residence is a Sparta reality.