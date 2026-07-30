Overlooking Lake Mohawk

Located on one of Lake Mohawk’s most coveted parkways, this stunning home possesses breathtaking western exposure that delivers unforgettable sunsets over the lake. It’s an easy walk to two private Lake Mohawk beaches.

The home could be the ideal blend of year round living or weekend retreat, either way, it’s totally phenomenal.

With four bedrooms and two full baths, there’s spacious room for all.

The thoughtfully designed lower level functions as a private guest or in-law suite and is complete with its own kitchenette, full bath, bedroom, living room and dining area.

Definitely an exceptional location in Sparta on Lake Mohawk. Pack your bags and simply enjoy the new good life.