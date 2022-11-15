Picture perfect home awaits in Lake Mohawk

A picture perfect home set in the Lake Mohawk section of Sparta is exactly what you’ve been looking for in a home both inside and out! This young colonial with a stunner of a front porch and great floor plan is in mint condition and move in ready.

You’ll love the gleaming hardwood floors, well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, ample cabinetry and sliders leading to the rear yard. Beautiful formal living and dining rooms are waiting to be noticed by you.

There’s also a comfortable family room with fireplace, great windows allowing for natural light, powder room and laundry room plus a master bedroom with private bath, double sinks and three additional bedrooms are among the offerings here.

A full finished basement, recreation room, utility room and spacious two car garage plus upgraded landscaping, a wood fence, storage shed and driveway with new curbs are all found here plus great commuter friendly location with easy access to the major roadways.

Come enjoy all Lake Mohawk has to offer including a club house with members room, dining, kayak, swim, fish, boating and boardwalk. Everything you could possibly want in a home and even a community are found right here.

Contact Dawn Corbo for an appointment and get ready to make yourself at home.