Pride in ownership

Views! Views! Stunning views of Lake Mohawk and mountain views are the visual combination seen at this wonderful two bedroom, one full bath Crane style home.

With an open floor plan and generously-sized rooms, the den can be transformed into a third bedroom. A large stone fireplace plus a wood burning stove keep the entire home warm and cozy.

Impressive are the many new features, namely, gorgeous Italian tile throughout, freshly painted rooms, a newer furnace, new custom blinds, new landscaping and walkway, new gutter guards and a water purification system.

This home has a great location, walk to the club, be near the yacht club and marina and beach 3.

A true shining gem!