Prime Golf Course setting with gorgeous lake views

Sparta /
| 13 Feb 2026 | 01:56
You can’t beat this fantastic split-level home that’s move-in ready and renovated to offer effortless living. Spacious, super clean and well maintained with four bedrooms and two full baths. The perfect kitchen, with a breakfast bar, will be a haven for daily meals and entertaining while the excellently-sized living room boasts a cozy fireplace.

The ground level offers potential for a family room, rec. room, home office or exercise area.

Minutes from beaches, the Lake Plaza and the boardwalk, this marvelous location provides you with a bird’s eye view and participation of all the beautiful town of Sparta has to offer.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 583 W. Shore Trl., Sparta, NJ
Price: $749,000
Taxes: $11,229
Agent: Denise Kevil, Coldwell Banker Realty
Agent’s Cell: 973-534-6398