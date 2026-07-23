Rare lakefront legacy property

For the first time in 70 years, Aboha Hanta which is Choctaw for “house of peace” is ready to welcome new owners.

Built in 1953, this mid-century gem set on a sprawling triple lot offers 127 feet of Lake Mohawk frontage and the home offers 3,300 square feet of living space capturing the beauty of the lake at every turn. You’re greeted by a newly renovated kitchen, generous living spaces while five bedrooms provide spaciousness and room for hobbies, creativity and guests.

Outdoors, the property exudes magic with two out buildings, mature landscaping and exceptional serenity and privacy.

This property awaits to fill your every dream. This is an impressive property you simply cannot miss.