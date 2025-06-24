Real estate: Colonial in beautiful setting

With four bedrooms and four bathrooms, this pristine Colonial set on 1.38 acres of expertly manicured beauty boasts an inviting salt-water pool and waterfall that could be enjoyed this summer.

Going inside, a two-story foyer and a sweeping staircase greets you.

The gorgeous kitchen presents stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar, granite counters, ample cabinetry and sliders to a deck with an awning and pool views.

The first level features the living room, dining room, butler’s pantry and family room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and a wall of windows.

The second-floor primary bedroom suite has a tray ceiling and full bath with double-sink vanities.

The lower level is finished with rec room/multipurpose areas.

Beautiful home and property equal great living. Don’t miss this one.