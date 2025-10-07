Real estate: One beautiful package

This three-bedroom, three-bath listing in the Alpine section of Lake Mohawk offers spacious living and spectacular lake views from the deck.

Perfection abounds with the updated kitchen, spa-like primary bath and hardwood floors throughout.

You’ll love the formal dining and living rooms as well as the family room and generous home office.

Warmth and charm will rule this winter season, with two fireplaces: one in the living room and the other in the family room.

A two-car garage, finished basement and laundry room combine style, comfort and functionality.