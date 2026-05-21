Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors celebrates 25 years

Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors is celebrating 25 years in business after growing from a startup brokerage into one of the region’s largest real estate firms.

Broker-owners Doug Radford and Kyle Poskitt founded the company in 2001 with the goal of creating a brokerage centered on supporting Realtors and allowing agents to focus on serving clients rather than administrative work, marketing production and technology issues.

That vision helped establish Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors as a destination brokerage for experienced and client-focused real estate professionals throughout New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania, according to the company.

In 2009, the brokerage affiliated with Realty Executives International, expanding its marketing capabilities and global reach. Company officials said the partnership helped fuel continued growth during the recession years, when the brokerage continued opening offices and investing in technology.

Today, the company operates 16 offices across the region, employs more than 400 agents and generates nearly $1 billion in annual sales volume.

The brokerage said it has increasingly incorporated artificial intelligence into home marketing and property search tools, allowing agents to offer more targeted marketing campaigns and customized property searches while maintaining a personalized client experience.

“From the beginning, we believed that when you give the best Realtors the best environment and the best tools, everyone wins — agents, clients, and the company,” Radford said.

Poskitt said the company’s culture and technology have helped attract and retain top-performing agents.

“Our company has earned its leadership position because the very best agents in the business intentionally choose us year after year,” Poskitt said.

The brokerage has been recognized by real estate research organizations including REAL Trends, RISMedia and T3 Sixty and received Realty Executives International’s Realty Excellence Award for Extraordinary Brokerage.

Patrick van den Bossche, president of Realty Executives International, praised the company’s leadership and long-term success.

“The caliber of agents they’ve attracted and developed across New Jersey and Pennsylvania speaks volumes about their leadership and commitment to excellence,” van den Bossche said.