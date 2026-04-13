Skyline Drive home offers resort-style living

On almost three private acres, near the end of a quiet cul de sac, this incredible four-bedroom two-and-a-half bath home delivers fabulous resort style living. Evidence of this is the heated in-ground pool, amazing two expansive decks and the lush wooded backyard.

You’ll love the oversized windows, soaring ceilings and skylights all flooding the open concept main level with natural light. The living room offers a gas fireplace while the chef’s kitchen boasts a professional Wolf gas range, custom cabinetry and a huge island complete with prep sink. Hardwood floors grace the upper two levels.

The lowest level provides flex space for a home gym, home theater, playroom or guest suite. With three levels of gorgeous finished living space, there’s room for everyone.

A definite must see, must experience listing.