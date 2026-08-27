Spacious Colonial on over a half acre

Built in 1960, this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath sturdy colonial home was well built on a level lot and is definitely move-in ready.

The classic living room and family room are both located conveniently on the main level and both rooms boast their own fireplace. A two-car garage provides additional storage while a walk-out basement offers high ceilings and the potential for extra living space.

An excellent location in Sparta allows walking distance to schools and shops.

Upgrades include the removal of carpeting and a refinishing of the living room floors, a resurfacing of the driveway and repainting of the rear deck.