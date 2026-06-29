Sparta Books launches Find Waldo scavenger hunt

Sparta Books will kick off its annual Find Waldo scavenger hunt on Wednesday, July 1, inviting residents to search for the popular storybook character at 20 participating businesses throughout the borough.

Participants can purchase a $5 passport at Sparta Books, 29 Center St., and use it to collect stamps after finding Waldo at each participating location.

Players who collect 10 stamps will receive a prize at Sparta Books. Those who collect all 20 stamps will receive an additional prize donated by a participating business, while supplies last, and be entered into a grand prize drawing for a deluxe Waldo book set and other prizes.

The event will conclude with a Find Waldo Grand Celebration Party and prize drawing on Friday, July 31, at Sparta Books.