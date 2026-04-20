Sparta Books to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

Sparta Books will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 25, with a full day of activities for the community.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature exclusive merchandise, raffles, prizes, giveaways and children’s activities.

“Independent Bookstore Day is one of our favorite events. It celebrates both bookseller and book buyer,” owner Jenn Carlson said. “We love participating because it’s always a fun day, thanks to our wonderful community of customers.”

Established in 1965, Sparta Books offers a selection of fiction and nonfiction titles, along with a large young adult and children’s section. The store also highlights local authors and carries a variety of gifts geared toward book lovers.

Organizers said the event is designed to bring together readers of all ages while supporting independent bookstores.