Sparta home has so much space

A spacious home is ideally situated on more than an acre of property in beautiful Sparta.

Set back from the road allowing for maximum privacy, yet in the middle of a fantastic neighborhood. An extra-large center hall colonial with open floor plan plus a large kitchen with tons of cabinetry featuring Viking double wall oven/microwave.

Take note of a home with plenty of options for entertaining with an eat in area with sliders leading to the deck and convenient opening to the family room with wood burning fireplace for cozy winter nights. There’s also a formal dining room with beautiful bay window. Discriminating buyers are sure to be pleased by the first floor great room with walls of windows - make it what you will with options including use as a recreation room and extra living space.

This is a home with so many possibilities. Upstairs is a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom plus three more bedrooms and another full bath. The outdoor space is stunning with over an acre of land so you and your family can stretch out and relax plus enjoy lounging on the back deck and added storage space with a two car built-in garage and storage shed.

Don’t miss out on the chance to make this one your own. Contact Amy and Heidi and set up an appointment to make this stunner of a home your own.