Sparta home is pristine and unique

Fully rebuilt and expanded, this high end finished lakefront home boasts four bedrooms and five baths and an easy-access three-level elevator.

You’ll be amazed with this home’s early Lake Mohawk style stonework, solid cedar support brackets and synthetic slate roofing. No expense has been spared.

A two-story entry foyer provides access to three bedrooms. A fairy tale primary bedroom looms behind a secret door, offering dual walk-in closets, double vanity and a soaking tub plus a glass and tile shower.

Downstairs, the gorgeous kitchen features a quartz topped center island, a butler’s pantry, high end appliances, a powder room and elevator access. The living/dining room combo offers a cozy gas fireplace.

The two-car garage has a 12.5 foot ceiling height perfect for your car lift.

This splendid Lake Mohawk charmer is waiting for your approval.