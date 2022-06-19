Sparta HS alum to intern with law firm Laddey Clark & Ryan

One of the largest law firms in Sussex County, Laddey Clark & Ryan, recently welcomed Autumn Nady, a junior at Seton Hall University and a Class of 2020 graduate of Sparta High School, as its summer intern. Nady is focusing on a double major in political science and psychology, and is the first member of her family to attend college.

She was also the 2020 recipient of the Brian M. Laddey Memorial Scholarship, which honors the memory of the firm’s founding partner and is presented annually to graduating Sparta High School students to honor Laddey’s commitment to public service.

Nady is a member of Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honor society, and The Women’s Network at Seton Hall. The mission of the Women’s Network is to create a community of women that celebrates the desire to achieve, cultivating ambition to prepare the next generation of leaders. The lifelong Sparta resident also plays club volleyball and is a self-described “gym rat.”

Laddey, Clark & Ryan is a law firm practicing from offices in Sparta, Cherry Hill, Hoboken, Morristown, New Brunswick and Totowa, and most recently announced a new office opening in Newark. The law firm’s first office opened in Sparta 32 years ago. For more information, visit lcrlaw.com.