Sparta law firm launches free estate planning program for EMTs, paramedics

Askin & Hooker, LLC has launched a new initiative, “Protecting Our Protectors,” offering free estate planning services to active EMTs and paramedics working in Sussex County.

Through the program, participants meet with an estate planning attorney and receive a last will and testament prepared, reviewed and finalized during a single appointment at no cost.

“Our first responders dedicate their lives to protecting our communities,” said Todd Hooker. “This initiative ensures they have the same level of protection and peace of mind they provide to others every day.”

Organizers said the program addresses a common gap for public safety professionals, who often delay legal planning despite the importance of estate preparation, incapacity planning and asset protection.

“‘Protecting Our Protectors’ is designed to close that gap by making these services more accessible and relevant to the real challenges first responders face,” said Bill Askin.

The firm, which has offices in Sparta, Jersey City and Ship Bottom, provides legal services to individuals and families across New Jersey. Officials said the new initiative expands that mission by focusing on those who serve in emergency medical roles.