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Stately brick front Colonial

Sussex Mills /
| 11 Sep 2026 | 01:33
    Stately brick front Colonial
    Stately brick front Colonial
    Stately brick front Colonial
    Stately brick front Colonial
    Stately brick front Colonial
    Stately brick front Colonial
    Stately brick front Colonial
    Stately brick front Colonial
    Stately brick front Colonial

Located in Sussex Mills on 1.59 acres, this five bedroom, three bath home is meticulously maintained inside and out.

It showcases timeless craftsmanship and custom woodwork.

The kitchen boasts a center island, heated floors, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry and a sliding door to the deck. The living room features a fireplace and custom built-ins. The family room is impressive with a stone fireplace. Completing the first floor is a guest room/office as well as a laundry room.

Upstairs, the primary suite offers dual vanities, a spa inspired bath, a fireplace and two walk-in closets.

This beautiful home is right up to par with perks and upgrades like a whole house generator, irrigation and alarm systems, natural gas and a pool.

You will truly agree the home is a perfect blend of refined living, comfort and ultimate convenience.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 6 Prides Crossing, Sparta, NJ
Price: $ 1,200,000
Taxes: $22,055
Agent: Julie Killen, Realty Executives Exceptional
Agent’s Cell: 973-670-5467