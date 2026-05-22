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The perfect Dutch treat

Sparta /
| 22 May 2026 | 02:30
    The perfect Dutch treat
    The perfect Dutch treat
    The perfect Dutch treat
    The perfect Dutch treat
    The perfect Dutch treat
    The perfect Dutch treat
    The perfect Dutch treat
    The perfect Dutch treat
    The perfect Dutch treat
    The perfect Dutch treat

Meticulously cared for, this four-bedroom, three-bath stunning Dutch colonial home shines with newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout.

With a great floor plan, the first level boasts a spacious family room and a cozy living room complete with a wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless- steel appliances. Rounding out the first floor is the formal dining room, a powder room and a bedroom currently being used as a home office.

Three more bedrooms grace the second floor including the primary suite with its updated bath and walk-in closet.

The partially finished basement provides a bonus room with the potential for a home gym, game room or additional living room.

With a two -car garage, level yard and a double width driveway, this is the Sparta home you’ve been waiting for.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 7 Heritage Dr., Sparta, NJ
Price: $ 650,000
Taxes: $ 11,649
Agents: Christine and Marc Tremain, Weichert Realtors
Christine’s Cell: 845-742-6647