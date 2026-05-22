The perfect Dutch treat

Meticulously cared for, this four-bedroom, three-bath stunning Dutch colonial home shines with newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout.

With a great floor plan, the first level boasts a spacious family room and a cozy living room complete with a wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless- steel appliances. Rounding out the first floor is the formal dining room, a powder room and a bedroom currently being used as a home office.

Three more bedrooms grace the second floor including the primary suite with its updated bath and walk-in closet.

The partially finished basement provides a bonus room with the potential for a home gym, game room or additional living room.

With a two -car garage, level yard and a double width driveway, this is the Sparta home you’ve been waiting for.