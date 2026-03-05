Townhouse is gorgeous, refined

This well maintained townhouse in the gated Greentree community offers two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and in a parklike setting, the townhouse brilliantly shines with a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings with a wood burning fireplace and skylights.

The primary bedroom is perfect with deck access, an updated bath and a walk-in closet.

The totally finished basement includes a family room, office and a flex room.

The central air, furnace and the water heater are all approximately one year old giving the new townhouse owner glorious peace of mind.

Living in the Greentree community, you can enjoy the amenities like the pool, tennis and pickleball courts and the clubhouse.

A must see, must experience property.