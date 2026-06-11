Ultimate space, style and comfort

This two-bedroom, four-bath townhouse is located in beautiful, serene Sparta Commons and offers a community pool, clubhouse and basketball and tennis courts.

The gorgeous renovated kitchen boasts sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large center island, pantry and wine fridge. The sun-filled dining room shines with sliders to the large deck. The impressive living room features grand cathedral ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and large bay window. A half bath, laundry area and hardwood floors complete the main level.

Heading upstairs, a versatile loft/home office overlooks the living area below. The primary ensuite bedroom presents his and hers closets while the second bedroom has a sizable closet. Also on the second level are the main bath and linen closet.

The finished lower level has new luxury laminate flooring and sliders to the patio.

This lovely townhouse is classically designed for everyday living and entertaining. Great perks include a new HVAC system and hot water heater in 2024 plus a new roof in 2023.