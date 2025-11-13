Weichert Realtors’ Sparta office earns regional recognition

Jim Madl, regional president for Weichert Realtors, announced that the company’s Sparta office, a top-producing sales team and a leading sales associate, has been recognized for regional success in October.

The Sparta office, managed by Andrew Milling, recorded the most listings in the Weichert sales region.

Among teams, Team Tremain led the region with the most listings, while Duffy Brennan topped the same category individually.

The Weichert sales region includes offices throughout northern and central New Jersey and Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.

Milling also recognized top-performing sales associates at the Sparta office for October. Christina Bond achieved the highest dollar volume and most sales. Brennan earned honors for the most listings. Team Tremain was named Team of the Month, leading in dollar volume, sales and listings.