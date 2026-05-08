Weichert’s Sparta office named company’s most profitable branch for 2025

The Weichert Realtors office in Sparta was recognized as the company’s most profitable branch for 2025, marking the second time in three years the office has earned the distinction.

The office, led by Andrew Milling, also achieved the benchmark in 2023.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Andrew on another well-earned title,” said Joe McDonald. “His consistent leadership has led the Sparta office to remarkable success time and again, even during challenging market cycles.”

McDonald credited the Sparta office’s local expertise and customer service for helping the team stand out within the organization and the broader real estate market.

Milling joined Weichert in 1997 and became a sales manager in 2001. He has led the Sparta office since 2003 and has been named the company’s Manager of the Year nine times, most recently in 2023.